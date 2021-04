Police release body cam footage of accidental shooting of a Black man in Minneapolis suburb

ABC NEWS– Police are calling the shooting death of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb “an accident.” Body camera video shows an officer firing what she thought was her taser, but instead police say she had grabbed her gun.

Protests followed overnight, and all this happening not far from the courthouse where the Derek Chauvin murder trial is going on.

ABC’s Andrea Fujii tells us more.