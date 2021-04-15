CDC board advises against restart of Johnson & Johnson vaccine just yet, cites need for more research

ABC NEWS– After an emergency meeting late Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board has decided against recommending a restart of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The experts on the board say they need more information about the rare blood clots that have been reported. So far, six patients have been identified out of the nearly seven million who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

ABC’s Faith Abubey reports.