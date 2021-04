Pfizer CEO says booster shots will likely be necessary, while some Americans remain hesitant about getting the shot

ABC NEWS– Vaccine hesitancy is rising in some communities just days after the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations were paused. This comes as COVID-19 rates are climbing in some states, with some hospitals overcapacity once again. Now, Pfizer’s CEO says a booster shot will likely be needed after 12 months, and every year after.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah has the details.