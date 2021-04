Pfizer CEO says recipients may need 3rd shot, annual booster

The CEO of the drug manufacturing company released the updated information Thursday

(ABC News) — Pfizer’s CEOI now says Americans may need to get a third shot within 6 to 12 months of being fully vaccinationed, and possibly booster shots annually.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah has the latest in our continuing coronavirus coverage as there are growing concerns about hot shots flaring up in the Uniyed States.