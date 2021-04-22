Consumer News: Disney ditching the plastic packaging for dolls, vitafusion gummy vitamins being recalled and more

CNN– Disney announced it is getting rid of the plastic on its boxes for the classic doll line. Now, popular characters like Anna and Elsa all come in new plastic-free packaging. Disney says the new boxes are 100% recyclable. Disney points out that they can also be reused as a playtime prop.

We have a recall for you, this one is for a type of gummy vitamin. Church & Dwight is recalling vitafusion gummy products after two reports of customers finding metallic mesh. They were sold online and in store between November and April. The recalled items include kids Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites. Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included. The FDA has details on its website.

ABC NEWS– Travelers listen up! There is a new shortage of rental cars these days. ABC’s Becky Worley has more on this trend which some experts say could get worse with summer travel.