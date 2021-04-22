The CDC says vaccinations are going down, but hospitalizations are rising in parts of the country

ABC NEWS– Officials say the country is now at a critical crossroads in the effort to vaccinate Americans and reach herd immunity. The White House says about 200 million citizens have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus shot, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the rate of vaccinations is slowing down even though hospitalizations and infections are ticking up in parts of the country.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports.