U.S. sees highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in nearly seven weeks as some remain hesitant about vaccine

ABC NEWS– Nearly 40,000 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide, the highest number of patients receiving professional medical care in nearly seven weeks. About a dozen states are seeing a rise. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the rate of vaccinations this week has slowed.

ABC’s MaryAlice Parks has more from Washington.