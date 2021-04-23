Consumer News: Home prices hitting new record, Walmart pushing more orders to curbside pickup and more!

CNN– It’s a sellers market. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median sale price of homes has hit a a record high. Sales jumped nearly 17% from a year ago. Experts say the reason is a combination of low inventory or supply and high demand.

More Walmart shoppers will be picking up their merchandise without setting foot into a store. According to USA Today, Walmart is eliminating its automated towers. The 16-foot towers are essentially large vending machines that dispense online orders. Due to the pandemic, curbside pick up has increased instead.

ABC NEWS– Now to what’s being called the YOLO economy, the pandemic prompting some burned out workers to quit their jobs and pursue passion projects. ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis has more on what you need to know if you’re thinking of making a switch.