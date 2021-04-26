President Biden plans to release new CDC mask guidance Tuesday

The CDC says more than 5 million people may have missed their second Moderna, Pfizer shots

(ABC News) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday.

Meanwhile the CDC reports more than 5 million people may have missed the recommended time frame for their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

And as Johnson and Johnson shots become available again, we’re learning many Americans may be hesitant.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez has the details.