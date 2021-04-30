Two more arrested in connection to investigation into death of missing teen

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — Two more people have been arrested in connection to the death of a missing teenager. Friday deputies located 18 year old Treveon Nelson, who was previously wanted in connection to the case. Nelson who was charged with kidnapping during his initial arrest is now being charged with murder as well.

A teenage girl has also been taken into custody, but her charges have not been released.

15 year old Sanaa Amenhotep who was reported missing April 5, 2021 after authorities say she voluntarily left her Northeast Columbia home along with another teenage girl, and according to deputies two other people, officials say have now been identified as Wilson and Nelson.

But Sanaa never returned home, after authorities say she was kidnapped and killed. The 15 year old’s body was located Thursday April 29, in a wooded area of Lexington County along Rish Drive. Friday, the County Coroner released the cause of death saying Amenhotep was shot multiple times.