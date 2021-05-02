U.S. could be reaching turning point in new Covid-19 cases

New cases declining in more than half the country, say officials.

ABC NEWS– There are optimistic signs the U.S. is reaching a turning point in it’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, with new cases declining in more than half the country, say officials.

With more states loosening restrictions, officials are continuing to encourage Americans who haven’t gotten vaccinated to get their shots.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has the latest from Washington.