Account Executive

If you are looking to expand your career in a vibrant capital city with a major university we have a great opportunity for you. ABC Columbia is looking to hire a talented and motivated account executive to develop new business and grow an existing account list with creative multi-platform media sales opportunities. Candidates must have excellent presentation, cold calling, and negotiation skills. Prior media sales and digital sales experience preferred. Proficiency in all Microsoft and G Suite applications is essential. The successful candidate will be a highly driven, detail-oriented team player with a positive attitude and great communication skills. Experience with Wide Orbit is preferred. A good driving record is required.

E-mail resumes to jwest@abccolumbia.com

or mail to:

Jeff West

V.P. and Gen. Mgr.

ABC Columbia/WOLO-TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd.

Columbia, SC 29223

EOE

May 3, 2021