Crocs plans to donate thousands of shoes to health care workers

(ABC News) — It’s been over a year since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world, and medical professionals continue to show up and help those in need.

That’s a huge part of the reason why Crocs is bringing back its “Free Pair for Healthcare program,” which recognizes and provides comfort to health care heroes who have been on fighting on the front lines.

On May 10, the shoe brand known for its comfortable foam clogs, is kicking off National Nurses Week with plans to give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work™ shoes per day to front-line caregivers in the United States.

Starting at noon ET, the Crocs website will begin accepting requests and will remain open until that day’s free pair allotment is fulfilled.