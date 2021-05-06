Sales Manager

ABC Columbia Site Staff,

ABC Columbia operates in a vibrant capital city with a major university and we are looking for the perfect candidate to lead our sales operation. The Sales Manager will have the opportunity to set and maintain a winning culture that drives success for the multi-platform media sales operation. You will be responsible for building and leading a team to grow revenue on our TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our account executives and advertisers.

You will demonstrate the ability to

  • Set and maintain a winning culture that attracts the best sales talent
  • Organize and direct local sales department
  • Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively
  • Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets
  • Build and maintain client relationships
  • Be the internal authority on sales and research program
  • Work with the local team to creatively develop new business
  • Understand and interface with traffic systems & personnel to efficiently manage airtime inventory
  • Conduct regular sales training for local sales team
  • Valid driver’s license and good driving record required (proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required)

Required skills are:

  • Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel
  • Advanced oral and written communication skills
  • Minimum 5-6 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred.

Email resume to:
Jeff West, VP & Gen. Mgr.
jwest@abccolumbia.com
EOE
May 3, 2021

Categories: Employment

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts