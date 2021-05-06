Sales Manager

ABC Columbia operates in a vibrant capital city with a major university and we are looking for the perfect candidate to lead our sales operation. The Sales Manager will have the opportunity to set and maintain a winning culture that drives success for the multi-platform media sales operation. You will be responsible for building and leading a team to grow revenue on our TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our account executives and advertisers.

You will demonstrate the ability to

Set and maintain a winning culture that attracts the best sales talent

Organize and direct local sales department

Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively

Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets

Build and maintain client relationships

Be the internal authority on sales and research program

Work with the local team to creatively develop new business

Understand and interface with traffic systems & personnel to efficiently manage airtime inventory

Conduct regular sales training for local sales team

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required (proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required)

Required skills are:

Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel

Advanced oral and written communication skills

Minimum 5-6 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred.

Email resume to:

Jeff West, VP & Gen. Mgr.

jwest@abccolumbia.com

EOE

May 3, 2021