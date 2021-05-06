Sales Manager
ABC Columbia operates in a vibrant capital city with a major university and we are looking for the perfect candidate to lead our sales operation. The Sales Manager will have the opportunity to set and maintain a winning culture that drives success for the multi-platform media sales operation. You will be responsible for building and leading a team to grow revenue on our TV and digital suite of client offering. You will demonstrate the ability to develop client and internal relationships while acting as a marketing asset for our account executives and advertisers.
You will demonstrate the ability to
- Set and maintain a winning culture that attracts the best sales talent
- Organize and direct local sales department
- Negotiate agency business and local direct business effectively
- Maintain and develop strategy regarding rates and budgets
- Build and maintain client relationships
- Be the internal authority on sales and research program
- Work with the local team to creatively develop new business
- Understand and interface with traffic systems & personnel to efficiently manage airtime inventory
- Conduct regular sales training for local sales team
- Valid driver’s license and good driving record required (proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required)
Required skills are:
- Basic computer software skill such as Word and Excel
- Advanced oral and written communication skills
- Minimum 5-6 years of television sales experience – Local Sales Manager experience preferred.
Email resume to:
Jeff West, VP & Gen. Mgr.
jwest@abccolumbia.com
EOE
May 3, 2021