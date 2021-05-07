Student on bus hijacked by Fort Jackson soldier talks about his experience

ABC NEWS– The Richland Two School District says counseling services will be made available for the students on the bus that was hijacked by a Fort Jackson soldier Thursday morning. All of the kids on the bus were students at Forest Lake Elementary.

One of those students and his mother shared their story about the hijacking.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says they arrested 23-year-old Jovan Collazo Thursday morning and charged him with 19 counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, pointing and presenting a firearm, use of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a weapon on school property.

“This is one of the scariest calls that we can get in law enforcement,” Sheriff Lott said. “We’re all just so grateful that this situation ended peacefully for everyone involved.”

Investigators say Collazo ran off of Fort Jackson and was trying to flag down vehicles when he came to a bus stop on Old Percival Road while armed with a rifle. Authorities say he got on the school bus bound for Forest Lake Elementary. Deputies say 18 students and a driver were ultimately let off the bus unharmed. According to investigators, the suspect ultimately abandoned the bus at the intersection of Quincy Road and Old Percival Road. Investigators say Collazo proceeded to ask people for clothing and a ride.

Deputies say they found Collazo in the Percival area near I-77 and arrested without further incident.

Richland Two will have a board meeting Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss security personnel or devices regarding school buses.