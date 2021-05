Health officials testify before Congress as the country prepares to start vaccinating kids

ABC NEWS– Federal health officials testified before the Senate Monday, as the U.S. prepares for children to likely start getting vaccinated against the coronavirus this week. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use in kids ages 12-15. Now it just needs the final seal of approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.