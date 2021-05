CDC could give green light for vaccine for kids within hours

(ABC News) — More than 150 million Americans have now received at keast one vaccine dose.

That’s 58 percent of adults, and in just hours the CDC could formally authorize 12 to 15 year olds to get the Pfizer vaccine.

ABC’S Marci Gonzalez has more in our continued coronavirus coverage.