Colonial Pipeline ransomware reportedly pays ‘Darkside’ hackers $5 million

Two sources confirm millions were paid to recoup control of pipeline

(ABC NEWS) — We’re learning that the Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid the ransomware group quote “millions of dollars” to regain control over the computer systems.

The group identified as “darkside,” demanded nearly $5 million dollars.

ABC News previously told by multiple sources that the pipeline had not yet paid the ransom, but Wednesdat two sources say the company did make the payment to retrieve the stolen information. It’s not clear when the payment was made, or how much.

With the Colonial Pipeline back up and running, what does it mean for stations still without gas, and where do those long gas lines stand?

Tanker trucks could be seen filling up at a depot in North Carolina — but Wednesday drivers say they’re still upset they’re finding stations with little to no gas at all.

While the pipelne open how long until we see a sense of normality? ABC’s Gio Benitez.