Midlands school bus driver speaks on GMA about the hijacking on his bus earlier this month

ABC NEWS– Monday, the Midlands bus driver being called a hero shared his story on Good Morning America. Deputies say Richland Two bus driver Kenneth Corbin kept the kids inside his school bus safe during a hijacking this month. He’s being praised for his actions after a Fort Jackson trainee left the base and jumped on the bus with an unloaded rifle on May 6. Corbin and the 18 children were let off shortly after, unharmed.

Last week, Senator Mia McLeod introduced a resolution to honor him for his calm demeanor during the hijacking that helped keep the kids safe.