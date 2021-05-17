Morning News Anchor

ABC Columbia-WOLO-TV has an immediate opening for an experienced Morning news co-anchor for our morning newscast in the capital city of Columbia, SC.

Producing experience required. This is a full time position.

Must have strong news judgment and leadership skills. We are looking for a candidate with the ability to deliver hard news, feature news and ad-lib from the anchor desk.

We are looking for talented, hardworking professional who can anchor, produce, write and engage the morning audience during our two-hour morning newscast. Minimum 2 years anchoring and producing experience preferred. Anchoring and producing Noon and Weekend newscasts maybe part of job responsibilities. Degree in Journalism and or Mass Communication preferred. Good driving record a must.

Send reel and resume to Crysty Vaughan, News Director

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd.

Columbia, SC 29223

EOE

