Protests break out after DA announces no charges will be filed in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

ABC NEWS– In North Carolina, protests broke out after the District Attorney announced no charges will be filed in the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. The Brown family calls the decision “a slap in the face.” The Pasquotank County Sheriff says the three deputies that fired their weapons at Brown will keep their jobs, but will be retrained and disciplined.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports.