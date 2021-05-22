Protests continue in SC, across country after cease-fire deal reached

There were 11 days of violence and airstrikes that killed hundreds before the cease fire was agreed on

(ABC NEWS) Gaza City— A Cease-fire has been reached between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of violence and airstrikes.

This evening protesters gathered at the State House here in the capital of Columbia holding signs and chanting for hours, “free Palestine”

ABC’S Matt Gutman has the latest details on the situation in the Middle East from Gaza City.