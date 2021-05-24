Consumer news: Home prices hitting record highs, Memorial Day deals are coming and more!

CNN– Vaccination rates are up and so is air travel. The TSA says on Sunday, it screened more than 1.5 million people, or 90% of passengers it screened the same weekend in 2019. These new numbers even beat last weeks record for most people flying. There is some bad news, however, as today, the FAA says it received almost 2,000 reports of passengers violating masks rules.

Grab the “For Sale” sign, home prices are hitting record highs. The National Association of Realtors says in April, the average sale price for a home was around $341,000. That’s up 19% from a year ago. It also reported that homes are selling in a record fast 17 days. In fact, 88% of homes sold in April were on the market for less than a month. Many real estate companies expect the housing market to flatten as the year goes on, especially as more building supplies becomes available.

ABC NEWS– Most people are looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend to spend times with friends and family, but don’t forget about those special holiday sales too. ABC’s Becky Worley has some tips on which deals to jump on, and which ones to wait for.