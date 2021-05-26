Multiple killed, injured in shooting at California transit facility, suspect dead

By Emily Shapiro

ABC NEWS– Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The number of casualties was not immediately clear, but VTA employees are among the victims, sheriff’s spokesperson Russell Davis said.

The suspect is also dead, Davis said.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. local time at a VTA hub where maintenance is conducted and trains are stored.

The facility has been evacuated, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. Commuters haven’t been impacted, a VTA spokesperson told ABC San Francisco station KGO.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” Liccardo tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.