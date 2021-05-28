REPORTER MMJ

ABC COLUMBIA NEWS has an immediate opening for an experienced news reporter MMJ for our growing newscasts in the capital city of Columbia, SC.

WOLO TV is looking for a reporter MMJ to hit the ground running. Must be able to report, shoot and handle live breaking news. Must have knowledge of non-linear equipment, website management and news producing. The qualified candidate should be a newsroom leader with excellent storytelling, digital and live skills. Candidate must display ability to work with a team, under a variety of dynamics. Must be a creative writer who can enterprise stories and build contacts. We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can write, edit, shoot video and work under pressure. Producing experience is a plus. Must be proficient with social media. Prefer minimum 1 year reporting/MMJ and producing experience. Available to work weekends, nights, holidays and irregular hours. Degree in Journalism or Communications preferred.

If you want to be part of Columbia, SC’s fastest growing news team, send resume and reel with link to: cvaughan@abccolumbia.com Crysty Vaughan News Director ABC Columbia 5807 Shakespeare Rd. Columbia, SC 29223 Email cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

May 28, 2021

EOE