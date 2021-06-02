Consumer News: AMC stocks see bump after Memorial Day, Sam’s Club bringing back free samples and more!

CNN– Gear up for a big day of online shopping. Amazon Prime Day sale is this month. Prime Day will be June 21 and 22. Most of the deals on Prime Day have been exclusive to Prime members, but they recently changed their policy to allow everyone to enjoy the benefits for 48 hours. Prime Day has taken place since 2015.

More and more people are headed back to the movies. Shares of AMC stock were up nearly 20% Tuesday. This comes after “A Quiet Place Part Two” had the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, making $48 million over the Memorial Day Weekend. AMC also recently announced it traded millions of shares of stock to Mudrick Capital Management for $230 million. The company says it will use the money to buy new theater leases and enhance consumer appeal in existing locations.

Sam’s Club is once again offering free food samples. The retail warehouse chain says customers will now be able to try out new foods and review products while they shop again. The chain stopped food samples in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The food samples will relaunch this week.

ABC NEWS– Some restaurants across the country are facing some food challenges, and their customers are paying the price. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian explains.