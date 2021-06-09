Consumer News: Chipotle raising prices in order to raise wages, you can soon bring your own mug back to Starbucks and more!

ABC NEWS– There are some unsettling privacy concerns about Amazon products that are in tens of millions of homes. Amazon is activating a new wireless network that can share some of your internet connection with strangers. ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis has more.

CNN– As restaurants prepare for a busy summer, many are finding it difficult to keep staff. Chipotle is raising its menu prices up to 4% to cover the cost of higher wages. In May, Chipotle announced that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 per hour. Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus. The company’s price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.

Starbucks says you soon you can get a cup of joe in your own mug. Beginning June 22, you can bring your own mug into the store. There are some new rules, howver. Baristas aren’t allowed to touch personal cups anymore, meaning you will need to wash your mug before bringing it in. Starbucks is also set to begin offering drinks in their reusable mugs. No word on when that will happen.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kroger is hosting a job fair to fill more than 1,400 positions at stores in their Atlanta Division, including South Carolina. The job fair will be this Thursday, June 10 from 2-5 p.m. The hiring event will include both virtual and in-store interviews to fill positions from retail, pharmacy, manufacturing and e-commerce. If you’re interested in applying, you can register at jobs.kroger.com.