Local Living: Columbia opens registration for fall adult sport leagues, State Museum treating dads to a free visit and more!

Fairfield County is having a community drug take back day this month. On Saturday, June 26, you and the family can visit the Rufus Belton Park in Ridgeway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for some bounce houses, face painting, raffles and more! Adults ages 18 and older are asked to bring their unused, unwanted or expired medication and have a chance to win a $50 gift card. The event is located at 5087 Park Road.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult kickball and adult softball leagues. You must be 18 years or older for both teams, and the team registration fee is $300. For adult kickball, they will have a co-ed and a women’s league. For adult softball, they are offering a co-ed and a men’s league. Registration deadline ends Friday, July 23. You can register on the City of Columbia’s website.

Father’s Day is this Sunday and the State Museum has a treat for all the dads out there. The museum is giving dads free general admission this Father’s Day. Dads are invited to enjoy an afternoon with their family exploring four floors of exhibits. The museum will be open Father’s Day from 12- 5 p.m.

