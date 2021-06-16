Consumer News: Cruise postponed after crew members test positive for COVID, Amazon Prime Day is coming up and more!

CNN– A key indicator of inflation suggests it’s on the rise in a big way. The Producer Price Index, which tracks how much money domestic producers get for their products, jumped 6.6% since last May. That’s the largest twelve month increase on record since 2010. Economists say it’s due to rising demand from the economy re-opening and shortages in supply chains. This means you are paying more for just about everything.

Royal Caribbean is being forced to postpone the sailing of one of its cruise ships, after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ scheduled Caribbean voyages out of Fort Lauderdale were originally set to begin July 3, but are now being pushed back to the end of July. Royal Caribbean says it will continue to launch other cruise ships from ports in Texas, Seattle and Florida this summer.

ABC NEWS– The countdown to Prime Day is on! It’s one of the biggest shopping event of the summer, but it’s not just Amazon offering their deals for days. ABC’s Janai Norman has more on how and where to get the best savings.