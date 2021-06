COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after someone was shot on Tuesday.

Authorities say they were called to a home on Bluebill Court around 10 p.m. about a person being shot.

According to investigators, they found a male victim dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.