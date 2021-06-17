Consumer News: Clothing industry seeing a boom, more Americans are starting businesses and more!

CNN– Americans are changing up their wardrobes as more of the country reopens. The U.S. Census Bureau released its monthly retail sales report and found the clothing industry is seeing a big boost. Clothing and accessories stores reported sales increased 3% between April and May, and a whopping 200% between May of last year and this year. More people are also going out to restaurants and bars. They reported sales were up nearly 71% from last year.

From employee to entrepreneur, a new report finds Americans are starting their own businesses at a record rate this year. The U.S. Census Bureau reports 2.5 million new business applications were filed for this year alone. That’s already more than half of the businesses formed in all of 2020, even though last year’s 4.4 million new businesses was the biggest increase on record.

The Fourth of July might be more than two weeks away, but you could find yourself empty handed this Independence Day if you haven’t started buying fireworks yet. Phantom Fireworks says a supply shortage that impacted sales last year is expected to continue. Fireworks sales boomed in 2020 since so many professional displays were canceled. Since many of those are coming back this year, Phantom is advising those who want to celebrate at home to buy now. The company says shortages are due to shipment challenges in the global market.

ABC NEWS– There’s a new consumer alert on renting cars this summer. The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers are posing as rental car companies trying to cash in on the car shortage. ABC’s Gio Benitez has the details.