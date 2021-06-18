Consumer News: Peloton issues warning about hackers, study finds some makeup may contain toxic chemicals and more

CNN– Peloton users are being warned of a security risk. Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Bike+ operating system. The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces, like hotels and gyms, since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code. Once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone. Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue earlier this month.

A new study found some makeup may contain potentially toxic chemicals. Researchers looked at 231 makeup products sold in the U.S. and Canada, and found high levels of PFAS in 52% of them. One scientists identified 13 different PFAS chemicals in more than 600 products from 80 brands. PFAS have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, liver damage, decreased fertility and hormone disruption. The highest levels of PFAS markers were found in foundations, waterproof mascara and long lasting lipsticks.

ABC NEWS– This weekend, it’s the battle for your bucks! As Amazon gears up for Prime Day, other companies are getting ready with major sales of their own. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the strategies to help you save the most.