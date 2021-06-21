Consumer News: Prime Day is here, staffing crunch affecting the airline industry and more!

CNN– The day is here for bargain hunters! Amazon’s 48 hour Prime Day sale kicked off today. You have until tomorrow night to look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and much more. To join in on the fun, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, you can still sign up for a 30 day free trial. Prime Day has taken place since 2015.

Royal Caribbean is taking small steps for the cruise industry. The ship “Freedom of the Seas” embarked from Port Miami for a simulated voyage Sunday. Company officials say this two day trial with volunteer passengers will serve as a way to observe “multi-layered health and safety measures” set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cruise industry has been shut down for nearly 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC NEWS– The TSA says it screened more than 2.1 million people at airports across the country Sunday. If you’re looking to travel the skies this summer, you need to be aware of a staffing crunch affecting the airline industry. American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, and passengers can expect more of the same. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has the details.