ABC Columbia to air 10-year CWS National Championship special

Tune in this Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate and relive the moments of South Carolina Baseball in “Back to Back Garnet & Black” an ABC Columbia Sports special.

Join us as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of South Carolina Baseball’s 2011 National Championship run in a docu-style experience with exclusive sit-down interviews from the players and coaches.

Sunday at 6:30pm on ABC Columbia!