Consumer News: Gas prices going down, Delta Airlines to hire more than 1,000 pilots and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are down here in the Midlands and across the country. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.68 a gallon. That’s down 4 cents in the past week, and nearly 16 cents lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy. Last year, Columbia drivers were filling up their tanks for just $1.87 a gallon. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.43 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.02. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.05.

CNN– Delta Airlines is planning to hire more than 1,000 pilots by summer of 2022. In a company memo, Delta’s head of flight operations said air travel is bouncing back from the pandemic, and the airline needs to foster a strong pipeline of pilot candidates to support future demand.

ABC NEWS– Now more than ever, airlines across the country are warning of hundreds of flights being canceled in the coming weeks. This comes as other airlines make changes and cancellations with little notice. ABC’s Gio Benitez has more on what to know about refunds, and how long this chaos could last.