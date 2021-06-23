Biden Administration cracks down on illegal gun dealers to halt crime epidemic

(ABC News) — The Biden administration is cracking down on illegal gun dealers… as violent crime surges nationwide.

President Biden announced he’s planning to sign executive actions that focus on gun crimes the president is also calling on congress to start enacting new control laws.

so far, this year, the U.S. has seen nearly 95 hundred gun related deaths.