Experts point to vaccinating young people as a key to fighting off the pandemic

ABC NEWS– Health officials are urging everyone, particularly young people, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes as concerns over the delta variant grow. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 62% of Americans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and experts say unvaccinated young folks are the key to putting and end to the pandemic.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.