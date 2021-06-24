Florida building collapse updates: At least 1 dead; boy pulled from rubble alive

By Jon Haworth and Morgan Winsor

MIAMI, F.L. (ABC News) – At least one person is dead and three others injured after a multi-story building partially collapsed in southern Florida’s Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The building, which appears to be residential, is located in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach. A massive search and rescue operation was underway before dawn, as crews carefully checked the wreckage and remaining structure for survivors. Footage from the scene showed firefighters pulling a boy from the rubble alive and rescuing other people from balconies.

MIRACLE RESCUE: Firefighters pull boy from rubble alive after multi-story building partially collapses near Miami Beach. A huge search and rescue effort is ongoing. https://t.co/eOl265Wngw pic.twitter.com/A62e5ka58v — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2021

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which confirmed the death of at least one person, said it has sent more than 80 units to the scene. Multiple police and fire departments from across Miami-Dade County have been deployed to assist, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

WAventura Hospital and Medical Center, about 8 miles northwest of Surfside, has received three patients from the scene so far. Two have critical injuries while the third is in fair condition, a hospital spokesperson told ABC News.

Witnesses told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG that more people are still trapped inside the building.

People in neighboring buildings have been evacuated to a nearby recreational center, one witness told ABC News.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available. The cause of the partial collapse was unknown.

This story is still developing as authorities continue to investigate.