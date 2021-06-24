Local Living: “Concert of Classics” series comes to a close, Earth, Wind & Fire coming to CLA and more!

The fourth and final “Concert of Classics” from the South Carolina Philharmonic was held Thursday night. The hour-long concert series will took place Thursday at 6 p.m. The concert was held on the grounds of Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens.

Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Township Auditorium in October! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, starting at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.50-$175. The show kicks off on October 9. You and the family can enjoy some of the band’s biggest hits like “September,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

ABC NEWS– If you’re looking for a new show to kick start your summer, ABC is already one step ahead of you. Their new show mixes a nature documentary with comedy and a dash of Helen Mirren. ABC’s Jason Nathanson tells us what we can expect from our newest show.