Derek Chauvin Sentencing Hearing

ABC NEWS– Underway Friday, the sentencing hearing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin faces sentencing, convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

During the hearing, George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd read a victim impact statement via video. Asked what she would say to her father if she could speak to him right now, Gianna replied, “I miss you and I love him.”

Also speaking during the sentencing hearing, per ABC News, Philonise Floyd speaks to judge at Derek Chauvin sentencing: “My niece, Gianna—she needs closure. I’m asking that you please find it suitable to give Officer Chauvin the maximum sentence possible…My family and I have been given a life sentence.”

Derek Chauvin addressed the court at his sentencing in the murder of George Floyd. “I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he says in brief remarks. https://abcn.ws/3qqecnH

You can watch the sentencing Live on our Facebook page.