Former Police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison

ABC NEWS– Friday, a judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd in April.

This is based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particularly cruelty shown to George Floyd,” the judge says. http://abcn.ws/2Uvkeri

Chauvin was given credit for 199 days served.

During the hearing, George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd read a victim impact statement via video. Asked what she would say to her father if she could speak to him right now, Gianna replied, “I miss you and I love him.”

Also speaking during the sentencing hearing, per ABC News, Philonise Floyd speaks to judge at Derek Chauvin sentencing: “My niece, Gianna—she needs closure. I’m asking that you please find it suitable to give Officer Chauvin the maximum sentence possible…My family and I have been given a life sentence.”

Derek Chauvin addressed the court at his sentencing in the murder of George Floyd. “I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he says in brief remarks. https://abcn.ws/3qqecnH