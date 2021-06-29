Consumer News: Apartment rent rising to new highs, fireworks supply shortage expected to impact celebrations this year and more!

CNN– Apartment rents are rising to new monthly highs. According to realtor,com, the average rent has jumped 7.5% over the past two years. That puts the average monthly rent at just over $1,500 a month. Here in the Midlands, apartmentlist.com says rent in Columbia grew 3.6% in June and are currently 14.9% higher than they were this time last year.

The Fourth of July is just days away. If you haven’t started buying fireworks yet, you could find yourself empty handed. Phantom Fireworks says a supply shortage that impacted sales last year is expected to continue. Fireworks sales boomed in 2020 since so many professional displays were canceled, but many of those are coming back this year. The company says shortages are due to shipment challenges in the global market.

Another shortage you might experience this holiday weekend is certain types of gas. A shortage of tank truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing just a few supply chain shortages. The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports somewhere between 20-25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country. Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs. Prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014, skyrocketing to a national average of $3.10 per gallon.

