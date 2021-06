Extreme heat rises from coast to coast breaking records

Several states have seen recird breaking temerpatures over just the past three days

(ABC News) — Summer in the Midlands is famously hot, this is not news to anyone who lives here but extreme heat is being felt from coast to coast.

The Pacific Northwest saw record shattering high temperatures, and excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect for much of the northeast.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez has more.