New study shows promise over Pfizer, Moderna longevity

(ABC News) — A promising new study shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could potentially provide protection from coronavirus for year—even without a booster shot.

The study published in the journal, ‘Nature’, showed that MRNA vaccines — like Pfizer and Moderna produced high levels of neutralizing antibodies and those important b cells, another crucial part of the immune system.

Researchers found nearly 4 months later there was still a strong immune response essentially training the body long-term to fight off infection. Scientist call the study promising, but say more research is needed.

Experts say it’s possible older adults and people with weak immune systems may still need vaccine boosters in the future.