Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction on sex charges is overturned

ABC NEWS– Bill Cosby is now a free man. His conviction on sex charges has been overtuned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and a retrial has been barred. He was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting woman.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest about what this now means for the former TV star.