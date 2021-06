CDC: Delta variant now accounts for more than a quarter of new COVID-19 cases in the US

ABC NEWS– In the nationwide coronavirus crisis, the Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the most contagious and deadly variant of the virus. The CDC says the strain now accounts for more than a quarter of all new cases across the country. That’s up from approximately 3% of new cases reported just over a month ago.

ABC’s Alex Presha has the latest.