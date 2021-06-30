Consumer News: Southwest offering flight attendants double pay this weekend, your BBQ could be more expensive this year and more!

CNN– A new survey shows Americans are confident in the country’s economic recovery. Data from The Conference Board shows consumer confidence rose to 127 points in June, the highest it’s been since the pandemic started. While some worry about high inflation, it isn’t stopping people from purchasing high-price items. Consumer Reports says homes, cars, major appliances and vacations are taking the most out of Americans’ wallets.

Southwest Airlines is offering to pay flight attendants double their pay to pick up Independence Day holiday shifts. They are hoping flight attendants will pick up additional shifts between July 1-8. Technical problems and bad weather have disrupted Southwest’s operations in the last few weeks.

The airline says it does not want to add staffing shortages to the list of reasons for cancelled flights.

This year’s Fourth of July barbecue will likely cost a little extra. The American Farm Bureau says a cookout for roughly 10 people will cost you around $60. That’s up only 16 cents from last year, so no need to break the piggy bank. The bureau bases its analysis on the cost of popular meats, sides and desserts. The Farm Bureau says beef and pork processing issues from the pandemic have been resolved.

ABC NEWS– If you’re prepping your backyard for that barbecue, Consumer Reports is testing the best lawn mowers for your yard. The newest battery powered lawn mower trend is gearing up to cut down the competition. ABC’s Janai Norman has more.