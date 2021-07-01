Consumer News: Clorox stock drops, take advantage of holiday shopping deals and more!

CNN– It looks like many of you are no longer reaching for the Clorox wipes. A new report out this week says Clorox stock dropped, after hitting major highs during the pandemic. According to experts, Clorox’s current stock price of $179 per share could sink to $150. This comes as more people get vaccinated and ease up on those strict cleaning routines.

Prices at the pump are going up ahead of the holiday. Gas prices here in the Midlands, and across the country, are rising. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.79 a gallon. Last year, Columbia drivers were filling up their tanks for just $1.87 a gallon. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at nearly $3.10. AAA says the most traffic will be found Thursday and Friday. Your best bet is to leave early or late and avoid major city areas between 3-7 p.m., where commuters may mix with holiday travelers.

ABC NEWS– Now to those Fourth of July sales. We’re taking a look at the holiday weekend deals going live right now. ABC’s Deirdre Bolton has more on how to get the biggest bang for your buck.