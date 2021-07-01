Two children now among the victims identified in the Surfside condo building collapse

ABC NEWS– Search and rescue efforts have been halted in the Surfside condo building collapse. Officials fear the rest of the building could fall.

Two children are now among the victims identified. Authorities say 10-year-old Lucia Guara and four-year-old Emma Guara were both recovered in the rubble Wednesday. Crews also found other bodies, bringing the death toll to 18.

Victims’ families and first responders are meeting with President Biden Thursday.

ABC’s Faith Abubey was near the scene with the latest.