Consumer News: Fourth of July weekend travelers set new record, Costco dropping special shopping times for seniors and more!

CNN– If you traveled over the Fourth of July holiday, you were part of a record breaking number. The Transportation Security Administration says they screened nearly 10 million passengers at airports over the long weekend, ending last night at midnight. At the beginning of the travel period, 10,000 flights were delayed or canceled, according to website FlightAware. Around 4,500 flights were delayed Monday and 220 were canceled.

ABC NEWS– New numbers out this week show a box office boom. “F9” raced past $500 million at the box office worldwide, now the biggest hit since the beginning of the pandemic. ABC’s TJ Holmes has more on that and what it means for other summer movies.

CNN– Costco members who are at least 60-years-old or disabled have less than a month left to take advantage of special shopping hours. The wholesale club is dropping special pandemic shopping times. At most locations, only members who are seniors, disabled or immunocompromised are allowed to shop between 9-10 a.m. on weekdays. Costco implemented special shopping hours more than a year ago. Costco is expected to resume normal operations with no senior hours by July 26.

A new report is putting numbers to an early pandemic problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found sharp declines in breast and cervical cancer screenings, leading to concerns over how that will affect health in the future. Mandy Gaither has more.